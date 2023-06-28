BEML surges 3% on order win worth Rs 385 crore

BEML surges over 3 percent in trade, after having bagged an order from Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics for the supply of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV). The total contract value is Rs 385 crore.

BEML manufactures a wide range of heavy earthmoving equipment with 50 percent sales from the mining and construction industry, 23 percent revenues from vehicles supply for defense forces and 27 percent sales contributed by the rail and metro segments.