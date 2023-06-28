BEML surges 3% on order win worth Rs 385 crore

2 Min Read
BEML surges over 3 percent in trade, after having bagged an order from Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics for the supply of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV). The total contract value is Rs 385 crore.
BEML manufactures a wide range of heavy earthmoving equipment with 50 percent sales from the mining and construction industry, 23 percent revenues from vehicles supply for defense forces and 27 percent sales contributed by the rail and metro segments.
In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company posted over 18 percent jump in its in its profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue. The consolidated profit surged to Rs 158 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with Rs 133 crore in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated revenue from operations declined 18 percent to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects.