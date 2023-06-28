CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBEML surges 3% on order win worth Rs 385 crore

BEML surges 3% on order win worth Rs 385 crore

BEML surges 3% on order win worth Rs 385 crore
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 12:23:20 PM IST (Published)

BEML surges over 3 percent in trade, after having bagged an order from Bharat Dynamics and Bharat Electronics for the supply of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV). The total contract value is Rs 385 crore.

Live TV

Loading...

BEML manufactures a wide range of heavy earthmoving equipment with 50 percent sales from the mining and construction industry, 23 percent revenues from vehicles supply for defense forces and 27 percent sales contributed by the rail and metro segments.
In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company posted over 18 percent jump in its in its profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue. The consolidated profit surged to Rs 158 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared with Rs 133 crore in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated revenue from operations declined 18 percent to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X