India to soon proceed with financial bids for selling 26% in BEML

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey says currently clearances from Karnataka government in respect of some land parcels of BEML are being pursued.

The Central government may soon proceed with financial bids for the strategic sale of defence PSU BEML. The government, however, didn't give any timeline for the same.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the government was actively pursuing last-mile clearances on some of the land parcels of BEML, with the state government.

"There have been last mile clearances needed from the Karnataka government, especially there was an issue with the government of Kerala that has been sorted out in terms of land and registration of the land, which is there. There are certain issues relating to the Mysuru land (which) still remains with the government of Karnataka and as for the court judgments and others, there will be good movement in my opinion to forward on that," the DIPAM secretary stated.