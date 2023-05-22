BEL Q4: Beats street estimates, Strong order book position at Rs 60,690 crore

Net profitability is 20 percent higher at Rs 1,370 crore, owing to healthy operational performance and lower effective tax rate of 23.4 percent in Q4FY23 versus 25.2 percent in Q4FY22.

The Navratna PSU, Bharat Electronics, which announced good set of fourth quarter results on Saturday May 20, opens 1 percent higher in trade on Monday May 22. Standalone revenue grew 2 percent year on year to Rs 6,460 crore led by a healthy order book execution. The gross margins expanded 636 bps to 48.2 percent, with softening commodity prices and business mix.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 16 percent to Rs1,820 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding 347bps to 28.3 percent, partly impacted due to higher other expenses which jumped 46 percent.

