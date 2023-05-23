BEL expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues in FY24 with 21 to 23% margins

The Navratna PSU is looking to export products to neighboring and friendly countries. In FY23, export stood at $48 mn, which is expected to cross $90 to 100 mn in FY24.
Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) ended the financial year 2022-23 on a strong note meeting its revenue and margin guidance. Standalone revenue grew 2 percent year on year to Rs 6,460 crore led by a healthy order book execution. The gross margins expanded 636 bps to 48.2 percent, with softening commodity prices and business mix.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD at BEL said the company has booked Rs 1,000 crore orders in April and Rs 20,000 crore order booking is expected for FY24. The company expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues and grow by about 17 percent in FY24. The margin guidance is at 21-23 percent.
Futhermore, the Navratna PSU is looking to export products to neighboring and friendly countries. In FY23, export stood at $48 mn, which is expected to cross $90 to 100 mn in FY24. About 7 percent is targeted for Research and Development spends.
Srivastava said QRSAM is a big ticket item, may take time to fructify and is not factored in the FY24 guidance. Although its confirmatory trials have taken place, small checks are pending.
The company is undertaking multiple upgrades across existing facilities for capacity expansion. Traditionally, the ratio of defence to non defence has varied from 80:20 to 90:10, but for FY24 it is expected to be in the range of 85:15.
The stock is trading 1.4 percent lower on the exchanges at 12:30 pm on May 23.
