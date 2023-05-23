English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBEL expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues in FY24 with 21 to 23% margins

BEL expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues in FY24 with 21 to 23% margins

BEL expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues in FY24 with 21 to 23% margins
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 23, 2023 12:54:33 PM IST (Published)

The Navratna PSU is looking to export products to neighboring and friendly countries. In FY23, export stood at $48 mn, which is expected to cross $90 to 100 mn in FY24.

Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) ended the financial year 2022-23 on a strong note meeting its revenue and margin guidance. Standalone revenue grew 2 percent year on year to Rs 6,460 crore led by a healthy order book execution. The gross margins expanded 636 bps to 48.2 percent, with softening commodity prices and business mix.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, CMD at BEL said the company has booked Rs 1,000 crore orders in April and Rs 20,000 crore order booking is expected for FY24. The company expects to cross Rs 20,000 crore revenues and grow by about 17 percent in FY24. The margin guidance is at 21-23 percent.
Futhermore, the Navratna PSU is looking to export products to neighboring and friendly countries. In FY23, export stood at $48 mn, which is expected to cross $90 to 100 mn in FY24. About 7 percent is targeted for Research and Development spends.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X