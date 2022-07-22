BEL expects Rs 20,000 crore worth of orders in FY23, maintains 15% revenue growth

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) reported its earnings numbers for quarter one of FY23. The company had guided for 15 percent revenue for FY23. "We are on track to achieve that number," said Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director Finance, Bharat Electronics.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) reported its earnings numbers for quarter one of FY23. The company had guided for 15 percent revenue and 22 percent EBITDA margin for FY23.

“We are on track and we are maintaining 15 percent growth in the topline and EBITDA margin has been revised to 23 percent as we are very hopeful of that to be on the higher side around 23 percent,” said Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director Finance, Bharat Electronics.

In terms of orderbook, he said, “At present, our orderbook, after quarter one, is around Rs 55,000 crore and we are expecting Rs 20,000 crore of order inflows this year — that is minimum, it can be more than that. But I am very optimistic about acquiring Rs 20,000 crore worth of orders this year.”

On capex, he mentioned, “I am quite hopeful of doing around Rs 750 crore and as far as semiconductor capex is concerned, it’s still being debated and we have put up our application to administrative ministry and we have yet to get approval for that.”

Brokerage firms, Jefferies and Citi, have maintained a 'buy' on the shares of BEL with a target price of Rs 310 and Rs 296 respectively.

Jefferies sees the medium-term visibility of 15-17 percent growth backed by order book on the stock and Citi believes that the medium-term growth prospects of the company remain healthy.

