BEL order intake at Rs 5,900 crore in FY24 till date

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received orders worth Rs. 5,900 crore as of June 20 in the financial year 2023-24. This includes order for two Regiments of Improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) with upgrades from Bharat Dynamics for a value of Rs. 3,914 crore.

Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes. The system uses high mobility vehicles for mobile application. The improvements incorporated include high altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seeker and reduced foot print.

Other significant orders valued at Rs. 1,984 crore include Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules & Up gradation of SDP & Display of Rohini Radar, Training system for CMS P15B & CAMC of CMS for P 28, etc.