Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death a suicide as per New York police

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gustavo Arnal died from multiple blunt force trauma after falling from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the Jenga tower last week.

The suicide came days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing around 150 stores and laying off 20 percent of its workers. The company was also sued last month over accusations of artificially inflating the firm's stock price in a "pump and dump" scheme. The lawsuit alleges Arnal sold off his shares at a higher price after the scheme.

Multiple reports suggested that Arnal reportedly sold more than 42,000 shares in the company, which was quite often identified as a 'meme stock', for $1 million, a little over two weeks ago. At the time, Arnal owned 267,896 shares in the company with a value of a little under $6.5 million.

The company said it was "in the early stages of evaluating the complaint but based on current knowledge, the company believes the claims are without merit."

Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

At 12:30 PM ET (16:30 GMT), police responded to a 911 call and found a 52-year-old man dead near the building who suffered injuries from a fall.

-With inputs from Reuters

