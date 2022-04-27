Beauty company Oddity launches security token linked to its speculated IPO

Oddity, the owner of beauty and wellness brands Il Makiage and SpoiledChild, is providing a “safety token” ahead of its speculated IPO as a new way to engage investors. The token is said to convert right into a share of stock after the eventual preliminary public offering and it is currently provided at a 20 percent low cost to the IPO worth. As per the company’s statement, the proceeds from the token shall be used for basic company functions.

Oddity has become the one of the first non-crypto-focused corporations to supply such a safety token.

Security tokens are assets that are created and traded in the same way as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. They exist wholly on digital platforms. The difference between crypto and security tokens is that the latter is offered as regulated assets and can have specific characteristics programmed into them, such as equity ownership or profit-sharing. These assets have similar characteristics to stocks or bonds.

Unlike other digital tokens, the Oddity tokens aren’t tradable after they are issued as per a condition that will be programmed into the contracts governing them. Therefore, investors would have to wait for the IPO to sell and realise any profit from the tokens.

Also, investors will be subject to a lock-in period that will restrict them from lending, offering, pledging, selling or reselling the shares received upon conversion of the Oddity token for a period of 180 days after the IPO (subject to customary exceptions), as per a report by Business Wire.

The Oddity token offering is open from April 26 to May 11, 2022. The offering is conducted under the Regulation D guidelines of the SEC, which means it will only be available to accredited investors. The security token offering will be issued through a blockchain-based platform called Securitize, a SEC-registered transfer agent that has helped develop the market for security tokens in the past.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the IPO, media reports suggest the company has been preparing for one for some time now. Oddity has raised $130 million in venture capital so far, according to Crunchbase.