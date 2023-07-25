CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBayer Group cuts 2023 sales forecast: These are the stocks impacted in India

    Bayer Group cuts 2023 sales forecast: These are the stocks impacted in India

    Bayer Group cuts 2023 sales forecast: These are the stocks impacted in India
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Sonal Bhutra  Jul 25, 2023 11:12:49 AM IST (Updated)

    Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many weedkillers. Bayer Cropscience Ltd. sells the glyphosate-based product Roundup, which is a non-selective herbicide which can kill any weed or grass.

    Global agrochemical company Bayer Group lowered its guidance for 2023 due to a significant decline in sales of glyphosate-based products.

    Share Market Live

    The German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant expects sales of €48.5 billion - €49.5 billion on a currency-adjusted basis in 2023 against the previous outlook of €51 billion - €52 billion.


    Bayer now expects its Earning before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items to range between €11.3 billion - €11.8 billion in 2023 against the previous outlook of €12.5 billion - €13.0 billion.
    The company does not anticipate any free cash flow for the year now, compared to the earlier estimate of €3 billion.

    Factors such as further price declines and reduced volumes due to channel de-stocking would impact sales, the German firm has stated.

    Among stocks in India that get impacted due to this outlook include Bayer Cropsciences, UPL and Sumitomo Chemicals.

    Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many weedkillers. Bayer Cropscience Ltd. sells the glyphosate-based product Roundup, which is a non-selective herbicide which can kill any weed or grass.

    A number of countries have banned the use of glyphosate due to its hazardous impact on health. Bayer has faced lawsuits in the US from Roundup users who blamed the chemical for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers.

    Shares of another chemical maker UPL Ltd., which sells glyphosate-based product Sweep, declined by nearly 1 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 625.10.

    Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., which sells Glycel glyphosate products, is currently trading flat.

    Bayer CropScience shares were trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 4,535.05.

    First Published: Jul 25, 2023 11:10 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bayer AGBayer CropScienceSumitomo ChemicalsUPL

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X