Bayer Group cuts 2023 sales forecast: These are the stocks impacted in India

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many weedkillers. Bayer Cropscience Ltd. sells the glyphosate-based product Roundup, which is a non-selective herbicide which can kill any weed or grass.
Global agrochemical company Bayer Group lowered its guidance for 2023 due to a significant decline in sales of glyphosate-based products.
The German pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant expects sales of €48.5 billion - €49.5 billion on a currency-adjusted basis in 2023 against the previous outlook of €51 billion - €52 billion.
Factors such as further price declines and reduced volumes due to channel de-stocking would impact sales, the German firm has stated.
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many weedkillers. Bayer Cropscience Ltd. sells the glyphosate-based product Roundup, which is a non-selective herbicide which can kill any weed or grass.
A number of countries have banned the use of glyphosate due to its hazardous impact on health. Bayer has faced lawsuits in the US from Roundup users who blamed the chemical for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other cancers.
Shares of another chemical maker UPL Ltd., which sells glyphosate-based product Sweep, declined by nearly 1 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 625.10.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., which sells Glycel glyphosate products, is currently trading flat.
Bayer CropScience shares were trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 4,535.05.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models
Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need
Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan
Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read
Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force
Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read