Banks' exposures to Adani are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially but can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans, said sector in-depth report from Moody's Investors Services after the equity and bond prices for companies in Adani group (Adani) dropped significantly following a United States-based short seller Hindenburg Research's allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud on the conglomerate.

While Adani has denied the allegation, the sell-offs in the group's stocks have led its flagship unit, Adani Enterprises Limited, to cancel a $2.5 billion share sale.

The Moody's report said it is estimated that banks' exposure to Adani are not more than 1 percent of their total loans. While the exposures are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks, they are smaller than 1 percent of total loans for most banks.

Also, the exposures are spread across various entities in the group. The bulk of the exposures are collateralised, either with operational assets or with projects under execution, rather than to the corporate level. While some of the exposures may be to the less mature assets of the group, the concentration on operating entities nevertheless reduces risks, the report said.

Further, banks' improved capital buffers and profitability will enable them to absorb any potential losses from their exposures to Adani without materially hurting their credit strength, the report added.

It also said that the risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans. " Given the deterioration of investor sentiment around Adani, as reflected in declines in its equity and bond prices (Exhibit 2, 3), the group's access to funding from international markets can be curtailed. In that case, domestic banks may become the main source of funding for the group. This means banks' exposures to Adani can grow from their current levels, raising risks for banks."

The report said that despite the events around Adani, we continue to believe that the overall credit quality of Indian banks' corporate loans will be stable. Any spillover effects on other corporates would be credit neutral for banks.

"Corporates in general have deleveraged in the past few years. This is reflected in modest growth in their corporate loan books. Further, banks' underwriting has been conservative. As a result, corporate loans have been the best-performing segment in banks' loan books over the past two years," the report said.

Adani Group companies have faced a cumulative loss of over $100 billion in the past one week as an aftermath of the short seller report. Soon after Indian banks came out and clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group after concerns over the same led to a sell-off in banking stocks.

