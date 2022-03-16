Banks Bureau Board recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI managing director post

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Wednesday recommended the name of Alok Kumar Choudhary for the post of managing director of State Bank of India. The headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions also recommended A Manimekhalai, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, and Swaroop Kumar Saha, for the post of MD of Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab and Sind Bank, respectively.

Prior to this, Choudhary was chief general manager of Delhi region for three years. The final decision on the appointment will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BBB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma. The Prime Minister, in 2016, had approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs).

It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development. Besides, it was asked to frame strategy discussion on consolidation based on requirement. The government wanted to encourage bank boards to restructure their business strategy and also suggest ways for their consolidation and merger with other banks.