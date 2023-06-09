Bankruptcy court clears Jupiter Wagons' resolution plan for Stone India

Recently, Jupiter Wagons forayed into the electric truck space and is expected to roll out its first light commercial vehicle (LCV) of one-tonne capacity in December this year. Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd ended at Rs 133.20, down by Rs 1.05, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Manufacturer of wagons, high-speed brake systems, and railway and engineering equipment, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) , on Friday, June 9, said Kolkata National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the company's resolution plan to acquire a controlling stake in Stone India under CIRP of IBC.

"...we wish to inform you that the NCLT Bench , Kolkata, vide its order dated 8th June 2023 has approved the resolution plan submitted by Jupiter Wagons for acquiring the controlling stake of Stone India Ltd under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC)," the company informed exchanges.

Jupiter Wagons took over Stone India last year for about Rs 25 crore in a corporate insolvency resolution process by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Stone India used to supply engineering products to Indian Railways.

Lenders of Stone India filed for insolvency under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process after the Kolkata-based company failed to repay its dues.

A committee of creditors of Stone India was formed by lenders, including Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of India , and ICICI Bank. The total claim submitted and admitted was Rs 51.9 crore. The company has not been operational since 2017 and has no employees.

Recently, Jupiter Wagons forayed into the electric truck space and is expected to roll out its first light commercial vehicle (LCV) of one-tonne capacity in December this year.

