Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky steps down

By Anand Singha

Alex Mashinsky, the CEO and co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial circumstances members of our community are facing,” Mashinsky said in his resignation letter.