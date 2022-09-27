    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newsbankrupt cryptocurrency lender celsius ceo alex mashinsky steps down 14814341.htm

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky steps down

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky steps down

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky steps down
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Mini

    According to his law firm, Mashinsky submitted his letter of resignation to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

    Alex Mashinsky, the CEO and co-founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network LLC, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

    According to his law firm, Mashinsky submitted his letter of resignation to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

    “I regret that my continued role as CEO has become an increasing distraction, and I am very sorry about the difficult financial circumstances members of our community are facing,” Mashinsky said in his resignation letter.

    Also read: A look at when the crypto market crashed thrice and bounced back to record new highs

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bankruptCryptocurency
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng