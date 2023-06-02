English
Bank of Maharashtra launches QIP — Fixes floor price at Rs 29.98 per share

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Abhishek Kothari  Jun 2, 2023 5:25:48 AM IST (Updated)

Bank of Maharashtra's board will meet again on June 6, to determine the issue price of the QIP, as well as the equity shares to be allotted to the Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the issue.

Pune-based state-run lender Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday, June 1 to raise funds from institutional investors. Quantum of the fund raise has not been determined.

This also confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on Thursday, where it reported citing sources that the lender plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issue with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a potential greenshoe option of a similar quantum.
Floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 29.98 per share, which is a discount of 5 percent from Thursday's closing price. The bank, at its discretion, may also offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price of the issue.
