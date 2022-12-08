This PSU Bank has become an analyst favourite and its not SBI

Bank of India is the top midcap gainer on Thursday as the state-run lender has received an upgrade from Credit Suisse along with an upward revision in its price target as well.

Credit Suisse upgraded the bank to outperform from its earlier rating of Underperform. It also raised its price target to Rs 105 from the earlier target of Rs 42. However, the revised price target does not imply much upside from the current levels.

The brokerage believes that the bank has seen an improvement in profitability aided by a pick-up in loan growth and strong Net Interest Margins. Bank of India's Net Interest Margin improved 40 basis points compared to the June quarter, despite funding costs rising 15 basis points sequentially.

Credit Suisse expects Bank of India's margin to remain more stable due to a higher share of floating rate loans, and a slower increase in deposit rates. It expects Net Interest Margin for financial year 2024 to be higher by more than 50 basis points compared to financial year 2022.

Bank of India's asset quality was the best in seven years during the September quarter. However, credit costs were elevated led by standard asset provisions. That is where the management expects to see some reversal.

Given the strong industry dynamics, Credit Suisse expects Bank of India's Return on Equity (RoE) to improve to nearly 10 percent. It also cited the lender's valuations of 0.65 times financial year 2024 price-to-book as a reason behind its upgrade.

Morgan Stanley had raised its price target on Bank of India to Rs 120 from Rs 95.

Shares of Bank of India are trading 7.3 percent higher at a 52-week high of Rs 99.60.