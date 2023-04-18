Bank of India board approves raising up to Rs 6,500 crore in FY24

The Mumbai-headquartered bank, in an exchange filing, said that it plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore by issuing fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/QIP/Rights Issue/Preferential Issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency).

Public sector bank, Bank of India, on Tuesday, said that its Board has considered and approved the raising of capital for the FY24 aggregating up to Rs 6,500 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank, in an exchange filing, said that it plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore by issuing fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/QIP/Rights Issue/Preferential Issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency).

While it plans to raise the remaining amount aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds.

Set up in 1906 by Ramnarain Ruia, the Bank of India has been government-owned since nationalisation in 1969. It is also a founding member of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), which facilitates the provision of cost-effective financial processing and communication services.

Last month, the Bank of India announced that it would hike its lending rates by 10-40 bps across tenures, effective April 1.

The bank reported its Q3 earnings in January. Its net profit for the October to December 2022 period improved to Rs 1,151 crore, up by 12 percent on a year-on-year basis and 20 percent sequentially.

The stocks of Bank of India settled at Rs 80.60 per share, up over 0.80%, when the market closed today, April 18, 2023.