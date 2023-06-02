English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBank of Baroda board approves raising additional capital worth Rs 5,000 crore

Bank of Baroda board approves raising additional capital worth Rs 5,000 crore

Bank of Baroda board approves raising additional capital worth Rs 5,000 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 2:53:19 PM IST (Published)

Bank of Baroda has also given an option of interchangeability of these instruments in India or outside of the country, in suitable tranches.

Bank of Baroda on Friday said that its board approved raising additional capital through debt instruments. The public sector lender’s Board of Directors gave approval for raising additional funds worth not more than Rs 5,000 crore through additional tier I or tier II debt capital instruments.

Live Tv

Loading...

The lender has also given an option of interchangeability of these instruments in India or outside of the country, in suitable tranches, not later than the end of the current financial year, which means by March 31, 2024.


The interchangeability option can also be exercised after the aforementioned date if found expedient.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X