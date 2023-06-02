Bank of Baroda board approves raising additional capital worth Rs 5,000 crore

Bank of Baroda on Friday said that its board approved raising additional capital through debt instruments. The public sector lender’s Board of Directors gave approval for raising additional funds worth not more than Rs 5,000 crore through additional tier I or tier II debt capital instruments.

The lender has also given an option of interchangeability of these instruments in India or outside of the country, in suitable tranches, not later than the end of the current financial year, which means by March 31, 2024.