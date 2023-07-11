Bank of Baroda denies reports of tampering to boost registrations on its app

One mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time, the bank said.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday, July 11, responded to reports of tampering with accounts to boost registrations on its app, BoBWorld.

“The bank reiterates that a full system authenticated, and customer consent-based process … is currently being followed for undertaking any mobile banking app registrations in the bank. The bank has a current mobile banking activated user base of three crore customers, all of whom are linked to a unique mobile number seeded with their bank account," Bank of Baroda said in its press release.

The bank added that its system controls do not allow multiple mobile app users on a single mobile number. It said security and privacy are the core design features of the bank’s digital platforms.

“Hence, the point raised on using unauthenticated, stranger’s or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is not factually correct as one mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time. The Bank targets only active users who can get onboarded only through the system controls in place, rather than mobile app downloads or registrations,” it stated.

The three crore customers on its mobile banking app are users with active banking engagements and transactions on the app, it added.