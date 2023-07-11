CNBC TV18
Bank of Baroda denies reports of tampering to boost registrations on its app

Bank of Baroda denies reports of tampering to boost registrations on its app

Bank of Baroda denies reports of tampering to boost registrations on its app
Jul 11, 2023

One mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time, the bank said.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday, July 11, responded to reports of tampering with accounts to boost registrations on its app, BoBWorld.

“The bank reiterates that a full system authenticated, and customer consent-based process … is currently being followed for undertaking any mobile banking app registrations in the bank. The bank has a current mobile banking activated user base of three crore customers, all of whom are linked to a unique mobile number seeded with their bank account," Bank of Baroda said in its press release.


The bank added that its system controls do not allow multiple mobile app users on a single mobile number. It said security and privacy are the core design features of the bank’s digital platforms.

