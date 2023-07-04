Bandhan Bank's Sunil Samdani resigns as chief financial officer

Samdani's last working day as the CFO and key managerial personnel of the bank would be September 30, 2023, the bank said. Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd ended at Rs 231.25, down by Rs 4.20, or 1.78 percent on the BSE.

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday (July 4) said Sunil Samdani resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) on July 3, to explore professional opportunities outside the bank.

"...we would like to inform that Sunil Samdani, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank and accordingly has resigned on July 03, 2023," the bank said in an exchange filing.

Samdani's last working day as the CFO and key managerial personnel of the bank would be September 30, 2023, the bank said.

Further, the bank is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and KMP, and the said appointment would be informed to the stock exchanges in due course.

The bank reported a 57.5 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 808.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,902 crore.

Net interest income (NII) , which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, declined 2.7 percent, coming at Rs 2,471.8 crore against Rs 2,540.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 4.87 percent in the March quarter against 7.15 percent in the December quarter. Net NPAs added up to 1.17 percent against 1.86 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 5,298.6 crore against Rs 6,964.7 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPAs came at Rs 1,228.3 crore against Rs 1,711.2 crore quarter-on-quarter.

The company's operating profit for the year decreased by 11.5 percent to Rs 7,091 crore against Rs 8,013 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin (annualised) for the year ended March 31, 2023, stood at 7.2 percent against 8.2 percent on March 31, 2022.