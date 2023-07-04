CNBC TV18
Bandhan Bank's Sunil Samdani resigns as chief financial officer

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 4, 2023 6:35:34 PM IST (Published)

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday (July 4) said Sunil Samdani resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) on July 3, to explore professional opportunities outside the bank.

"...we would like to inform that Sunil Samdani, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank has decided to explore professional opportunities outside the bank and accordingly has resigned on July 03, 2023," the bank said in an exchange filing.
Samdani's last working day as the CFO and key managerial personnel of the bank would be September 30, 2023, the bank said.
