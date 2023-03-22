Bandhan Bank gets better recovery rate than peers in bids for stressed assets

The lender reported a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the December quarter, compared to expectations of Rs 328 crore.

Bandhan Bank, a Kolkata-based financial institution, has announced that it received binding bids totaling Rs 740 crore for stressed assets worth almost Rs 5,000 crore.

The recovery rate of almost 15 percent is considered healthy, given the fact that the recovery rate for microfinance institution (MFI) loans usually falls in single digits.

The bank's board approved the transfer of loans originated from banking units (BUs) and small enterprise loans (SEL) written-off portfolio with outstanding of Rs 2,614.03 crore and non-performing assets (NPAs) loans originated from BUs, amounting to Rs 2,316.32 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

This amounts to over 28 percent and 33.3 percent of the respective portfolios in the last few quarters. The bank has received a binding bid of Rs 369.20 crore for the written-off portfolio and Rs 370.62 crore for the NPA portfolio on security receipts (SR).

The bank will go for bidding as per the Swiss challenge method, and the decision of sale will be taken as per extant guidelines governing the Swiss challenge method and the relevant policy of the bank. The binding bids show a recovery rate of 14.12 percent and 16 percent for the written-off portfolio and non-performing assets, respectively.

Also Read | Can Fin Homes appoints former Bandhan Bank Housing Finance head as MD, CEO

As per analysts, these recovery rates are considered good, especially given that Bandhan Bank has a largely microfinance institution (MFI) portfolio. This can act as a confidence booster for the bank, especially in the current scenario where it has been facing several issues on the growth front. The capital flowing in from the sale of these assets can be used for growth, and it will reduce the burden of stressed assets and make the balance sheet look healthy.

Bandhan Bank has been one of the biggest underperformers amongst financials. The stock has declined over 13 percent in the last three months, compared to a 7 percent drop for the Nifty Bank index. Earnings have also been below expectations.

The lender reported a net profit of Rs 291 crore in the December quarter, compared to expectations of Rs 328 crore. Net Interest Income of Rs 2,080 crore was also below expectations of Rs 2,251 crore.

Asset quality too had seen worsening with both gross and net NPAs rising 2 percent on a sequential basis.

The lender had earlier warned analysts that Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) may rise to Rs 7,800 crore in the December quarter and Rs 8,000 crore in the March quarter.