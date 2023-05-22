English
Balaji Amines' independent director clarifies reasons behind exit - Shares off day's low

By Sonal Bhutra   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  May 22, 2023 10:43:30 AM IST (Updated)

Balaji Amines shares also fell as the company's quarterly earnings missed street expectations during the March quarter.

Shares of Balaji Amines Ltd., are looking to recover from opening lows after the exit of the company's CFO and five other independent directors.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, one of the independent directors, Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali said that all independent directors have only stepped down due to SEBI regulations, which mandate an independent director to resign if he or she has completed 10 years at that position.
In a filing to the exchanges, five independent directors of Balaji Amines - Naveena Thammishetty Chandra, Kashinath Revappa Dhole, Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali, Amarender Reddy Minupuri and Vimala Behram Madon resigned citing personal reasons.
