Pulsar lovers will have something special in this financial year, says Rajiv Bajaj

Homegrown automaker Bajaj on Wednesday said it has something very special for those who love Pulsar motorcycles in this financial year, which the company introduced in 2001.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, the company's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said it is going to pay homage to the Pulsar as it changed the perception of Bajaj from a scooter company to a motorcycle company.

"But in the end, the one brand or product which in 2001 changed Bajaj from a scooter company to a motorcycle company and from a domestic company to a global company as the world's favourite Indian and today the most valuable two and three-wheeler company in the world is Pulsar," Bajaj said.

Presently, the cutting-edge Bajaj Pulsar's specifications have 125–250 cc engines, front and rear disc brakes, nitrox-mono-shock suspension, and tubeless tyres, among others.

Pulsar continues to consolidate its leadership position in key countries across the globe like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Egypt.

Further, Bajaj pointed out that the company will launch a minimum of one new product a year as India is the world's largest market for motorcycles, and certainly, there are one or two kinds of consumers here.

"Secondly, if we are going to ask our dealers to put up exclusive dealerships, then certainly we have to make the effort to put more than just two motorcycles out there for them to generate adequate business," he said.