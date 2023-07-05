Pulsar lovers will have something special in this financial year, says Rajiv Bajaj

Homegrown automaker Bajaj on Wednesday said it has something very special for those who love Pulsar motorcycles in this financial year, which the company introduced in 2001.

Homegrown automaker Bajaj on Wednesday said it has something very special for those who love Pulsar motorcycles in this financial year, which the company introduced in 2001.

Live TV

Loading...

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, the company's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said it is going to pay homage to the Pulsar as it changed the perception of Bajaj from a scooter company.

Presently, the cutting-edge Bajaj Pulsar's specifications have 125–250 cc engines, front and rear disc brakes, nitrox-mono-shock suspension, and tubeless tyres, among others.