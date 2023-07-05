CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homePulsar lovers will have something special in this financial year, says Rajiv Bajaj News

Pulsar lovers will have something special in this financial year, says Rajiv Bajaj

Pulsar lovers will have something special in this financial year, says Rajiv Bajaj
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 5, 2023 4:41:48 PM IST (Published)

Homegrown automaker Bajaj on Wednesday said it has something very special for those who love Pulsar motorcycles in this financial year, which the company introduced in 2001.

Homegrown automaker Bajaj on Wednesday said it has something very special for those who love Pulsar motorcycles in this financial year, which the company introduced in 2001.

Live TV

Loading...

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, the company's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said it is going to pay homage to the Pulsar as it changed the perception of Bajaj from a scooter company.
Presently, the cutting-edge Bajaj Pulsar's specifications have 125–250 cc engines, front and rear disc brakes, nitrox-mono-shock suspension, and tubeless tyres, among others.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X