Bajaj HealthCare reappoints Sajankumar Bajaj as chairman and MD for 3 years

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 18, 2023 6:02:00 PM IST (Updated)

The company also Bajaj Healthcare reappointed Anil Jain as managing director for three years. Shares of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd ended at Rs 318.45, down by Rs 2.05, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceutical company Bajaj Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday, April 18, said it has reappointed Sajankumar Bajaj as its chairman and managing director for the period of three years effective April 1, 2023.

The appointment of Sajankumar Bajaj is for three years from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026, is subject to the approval of shareholders through a postal ballot, the company said in an exchange filing.
Bajaj holds a B.Com degree and has long experience in finance, marketing, and material procurement, which led to the growth of the company in a very short time. As CMD, he has set a vision for our employees of consistency in improvement and excellence at each and every level, the company stated.
Also, Bajaj Healthcare has reappointed Anil Jain, as managing director for the period of three years with effect from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.
He had completed his diploma in pharmacy and has been associated with the company for more than two decades.
Further, the company has appointed Dhananjay Hatle, Namrata Bajaj, Rupesh Nikam, and Pakshal Jain as the whole-time directors.
Bajaj Healthcare manufactures and exports nutritional supplements, amino acids, chlorhexidine products, minerals, and nutritional supplement materials.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 5:51 PM IST
