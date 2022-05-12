Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as CII president

Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has assumed office as the president of CII for 2022-23, the industry body said on Thursday. He takes over from T V Narendran, CEO and managing director of Tata Steel Limited.

"Sanjiv has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20," CII stated.

Bajaj is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, US. He is a member of the board of Indian School of Business (ISB); Member of the International Advisory Board, Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel of Monetary Authority of Singapore and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum , the industry body shared.

President-Designate Munjal has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years. He has been the chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97 and has led several CII National Committees, including on sports, environment, and technology and innovation.

Dinesh is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.