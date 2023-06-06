Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launched today, products to be available in next 30 days

CNBC TV18
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsBajaj Finserv Mutual Fund launched today, products to be available in next 30 days

By Anshul   | Yash Jain  Jun 6, 2023 12:21:06 PM IST (Updated)

Bajaj Finserv, the holding company for various financial services, got SEBI's approval in March for its MF business. The AMC will be launching seven new fund offers (NFOs) too. This will include liquid fund, money market fund, overnight fund, arbitrage fund, large and midcap fund, balanced advantage fund and flexicap fund.

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday launched its mutual fund (MF) business. Known as Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, this will be India's 41st asset management company (AMC). The fund house will start rolling out products in the next 30 days. Ganesh Mohan will be the CEO of Bajaj Finserv AMC, the firm said in a press conference.

Additionally, the non-banking financial services company announced the launch of seven new fund offers (NFOs) via its new mutual fund business. This will include liquid funds, money market funds, overnight funds, arbitrage funds, large and midcap funds, balanced advantage funds and flexicap funds.
