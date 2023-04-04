English
Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 20% in March 2023 quarter

Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 20% in March 2023 quarter

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 9:01:20 PM IST (Updated)

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday said that its loan books increased 20% to 7.6 MM in the last quarter of 2022-23 financial year as compared to 6.3 MM in the same period a year ago.

In a filing before the Bombay Stock Exchange, the finance company said that 2023 has been the best financial year for new loans as it booked highest ever new loans of 29.6 MM in the year ended March 2023.
Customer franchise stood at 69.1 MM as of 31 March 2023 as compared to 57.6 MM as of 31 March 2022. In Q4 FY23, the customer franchise increased by 3.1 MM. The company recorded the highest ever increase in its customer franchise of 11.5 MM in FY23.
Core AUM grew by 29% to approximately Rs 247,350 crore as of 31 March 2023 as compared to Rs 192,087 crore (AUM excluding short term IPO financing receivable of Rs 5,365 crore) as of 31 March 2022. AUM in Q4 FY23 grew by approximately Rs 16,500 crore.
Consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 11,850 crore as of 31 March 2023. The Company’s liquidity position remains strong.
The Company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 24.9% as of 31 March 2023.
Deposit book stood at approximately Rs 44,650 crore as of 31 March 2023 as compared to Rs 30,800 crore as of 31 March 2022, a YoY growth of 45%.
Also read:
 Bajaj Finance offers special tenures to earn higher returns on FD rates
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 4, 2023 8:54 PM IST
