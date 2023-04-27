Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: Analysts remain positive but highlight challenges ahead

2 Min(s) Read
While JPMorgan is overweight on Bajaj Finance, Macquarie has an underperform rating.
73 percent of the 34 analysts that track Bajaj Finance continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock. 18 percent of them have a sell rating, while the rest say hold.
Bajaj Finance reported a 30 percent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the March quarter, higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,110.1 crore.
The NII or net interest income for the quarter under review rose 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore as against Rs 6,061 crore in the same period a year ago.
However, brokerage firm Macquarie
believes that Bajaj Finance has achieved its peak performance and advises investors to brace for some moderation. The brokerage said that the core franchise growth remains slower than the overall AUM growth. At 5.6 times financial year 2024 price-to-book value, Bajaj Finance's valuation is expensive, according to Macquarie. The firm has an underperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,200. The price target is a potential downside of 14 percent from Wednesday's closing.
On the other hand, JPMorgan is overweight on Bajaj Finance and expects a potential upside of nearly 50 percent on the stock through its price target of Rs 9,000 as the company positively surprised on the margin front yet again. JPMorgan is confident that Bajaj Finance can continue to grow in excess of 25 percent compared to the low-to-mid-teens growth of the banking system in financial year 2024 and beyond.
While Bajaj Finance's earnings were in-line on all parameters, the challenges still remain for the company, according to Goldman Sachs. The brokerage expects NIMs to be under pressure for Bajaj Finance, but also says that will be offset by operating efficiency. Goldman Sachs projects Bajaj Finance's net profit to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over financial year 2023-2025. It has a sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 6,040.
Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight rating on Bajaj Finance with a price target of Rs 8,000. The brokerage says that it sees levers to improve the company's Return on Equity, which is already at a record high. The potential peaking of interest rates will also act as a tailwind for the stock, Morgan Stanley said.
Bajaj Finance is the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 6,228.15.
