Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Record profit after tax at Rs 2,125 crore; net interest income up 40% YoY to Rs 6,000 crore

Bajaj Finance Limited today reported a record profit after tax or Rs 2,125 crore and its highest-ever quarterly core assets under management (AUM) of Rs 14,700 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In its quarterly earnings report released on Tuesday, the company said its net interest income (NII) increased by 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,000 crore as against Rs 4,296 crore in Q3 FY21. Interest income reversal for the quarter was Rs 241 crore as compared to Rs 450 crore in Q3 FY21, Bajaj Finance added.

The company said it booked 7.44 million loans during third quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against 6.04 million loans booked in the corresponding period the previous fiscal.

