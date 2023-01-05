Bajaj Finance records highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise

Bajaj Finance Ltd . reported the highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise in the December quarter, according to its business update. The company's customer franchise increased by 3.1 million during the quarter.

Overall customer franchise at the end of December stood at 66 million, compared to 55.4 million during the same period last year.

New loans booked during the quarter stood at Rs 78 lakh, which is an all-time high. This metric was up 5.4 percent from last year and 14.7 percent from the September quarter.

Historically, festive season has meant accelerated momentum for new loans during the December quarter.

Q3 FY23 14.7% Q3 FY22 17.50% Q3 FY21 66.70% Q3 FY20 19%

Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) grew 27 percent from last year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore. During the quarter, the company's assets under managements increased by Rs 12,500 crore.

AUM Growth YoY QoQ Q1 FY21 7.10 -6.2 Q2 FY21 1.20 -0.7 Q3 FY21 -1.1 4.7 Q4 FY21 3.9 6.6 Q1 FY22 15.2 4 Q2 FY22 21.8 5 Q3 FY22 26.3 8.6 Q4 FY22 29.1 8.9 Q1 FY23 28.3 3.3 Q2 FY23 30.8 7 Q3 FY23 27.4 5.7

Average ticket size, as per CNBC-TV18's calculations stood at Rs 34,977.3, a growth of 6.9 percent from last year. When compared to the September quarter, the growth was largely flat. Deposits stood at Rs 43,000 crore, up 41.1 percent from last year and 9 percent from the previous quarter.

Net liquidity surplus stood at nearly Rs 12,750 crore as of the December quarter. It continues to remained well capitalised with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of nearly 25.1 percent.

Broking firm CLSA said in a note that Bajaj Finance's loan growth slowed despite the festival season. The company's sequential AUM growth of 5.7 percent was 200 basis points lower than CLSA's estimate of 7.5 percent. The firm also cited oddity in the slowing loan growth as the December quarter is usually stronger due to the festive season. "This means that either there was some festival impact at the end of the September quarter or the company has lost some market share," the firm said.

CLSA has a sell recommendation on Bajaj Finance with a price target of Rs 6,000, which is another potential downside of 9 percent from current levels.