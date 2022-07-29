Homebusiness newscompanies news

Bajaj Finance pips India's biggest home loans provider in market cap

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The Bajaj Finance market cap currently stands at Rs 4.32 lakh crore and HDFC is at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance has gone past India's biggest home loan provider, HDFC, in market capitalisation. The Bajaj Finance market cap currently stands at Rs 4.32 lakh crore and HDFC is at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.
Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 10 percent on Thursday, a day after the non-banking financial (NBFC) firm reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income due to brisk loan growth.
On Friday the stock rallied another percent at the time of publishing.
With the share jump, after reporting this healthy set, Bajaj Finance is now the eighth most valuable company and has gone past HDFC which is ranked ninth.
Here are the top 10 in market cap as of July 29, 2022 (Friday)
Company NameLast Price% Chg52 wk52 wk
HighLow
Reliance2,497.201.632,855.002,016.60
TCS3,287.250.834,045.502,953.00
HDFC Bank1,429.000.851,724.301,271.75
Infosys1,551.902.271,953.701,367.20
HUL2,605.60-0.542,859.101,901.80
ICICI Bank813.5-0.12859.7642
SBI529.85-0.46549.05401.3
Bajaj Finance7,142.600.948,043.505,235.60
HDFC2,376.101.723,021.102,026.55
LIC India676.150.19949650
Source: MC Market Info
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
