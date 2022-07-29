Bajaj Finance pips India's biggest home loans provider in market cap

Bajaj Finance has gone past India's biggest home loan provider, HDFC, in market capitalisation. The Bajaj Finance market cap currently stands at Rs 4.32 lakh crore and HDFC is at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

On Friday the stock rallied another percent at the time of publishing.

With the share jump, after reporting this healthy set, Bajaj Finance is now the eighth most valuable company and has gone past HDFC which is ranked ninth.

Here are the top 10 in market cap as of July 29, 2022 (Friday)

Company Name Last Price % Chg 52 wk 52 wk High Low Reliance 2,497.20 1.63 2,855.00 2,016.60 TCS 3,287.25 0.83 4,045.50 2,953.00 HDFC Bank 1,429.00 0.85 1,724.30 1,271.75 Infosys 1,551.90 2.27 1,953.70 1,367.20 HUL 2,605.60 -0.54 2,859.10 1,901.80 ICICI Bank 813.5 -0.12 859.7 642 SBI 529.85 -0.46 549.05 401.3 Bajaj Finance 7,142.60 0.94 8,043.50 5,235.60 HDFC 2,376.10 1.72 3,021.10 2,026.55 LIC India 676.15 0.19 949 650

Source: MC Market Info