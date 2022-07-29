Bajaj Finance pips India's biggest home loans provider in market cap

Bajaj Finance has gone past India's biggest home loan provider, HDFC, in market capitalisation. The Bajaj Finance market cap currently stands at Rs 4.32 lakh crore and HDFC is at Rs 4.28 lakh crore.
Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 10 percent on Thursday, a day after the non-banking financial (NBFC) firm reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income due to brisk loan growth.
On Friday the stock rallied another percent at the time of publishing.
With the share jump, after reporting this healthy set, Bajaj Finance is now the eighth most valuable company and has gone past HDFC which is ranked ninth.
Here are the top 10 in market cap as of July 29, 2022 (Friday)
|Company Name
|Last Price
|% Chg
|52 wk
|52 wk
|High
|Low
|Reliance
|2,497.20
|1.63
|2,855.00
|2,016.60
|TCS
|3,287.25
|0.83
|4,045.50
|2,953.00
|HDFC Bank
|1,429.00
|0.85
|1,724.30
|1,271.75
|Infosys
|1,551.90
|2.27
|1,953.70
|1,367.20
|HUL
|2,605.60
|-0.54
|2,859.10
|1,901.80
|ICICI Bank
|813.5
|-0.12
|859.7
|642
|SBI
|529.85
|-0.46
|549.05
|401.3
|Bajaj Finance
|7,142.60
|0.94
|8,043.50
|5,235.60
|HDFC
|2,376.10
|1.72
|3,021.10
|2,026.55
|LIC India
|676.15
|0.19
|949
|650
Source: MC Market Info
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: IST