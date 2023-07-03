Bajaj Finance new loan bookings up 34% in Q1, assets under management grows 32%

The deposit book of the NBFC stood at approximately Rs 49,900 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 34,102 crore as of June 30, 2022, a YoY growth of 46 percent. Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd ended at Rs 7,335.35, up by Rs 176.05, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance Ltd on Monday, July 3, said the new loans booked during the first quarter of FY24 grew by “34 percent to 9.94 MM compared to 7.42 MM” in FY23.

The assets under management (AUM) grew by 32 percent to approximately Rs 270,050 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 204,018 crore as of June 30, 2022. The NBFC recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its AUM of approximately Rs 22,700 crore in Q1 FY24, it said in an exchange filing.

Further, the NBFC said the consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 12,700 crore as of June 30, 2023, and the company's liquidity position remains strong.

The customer franchise as of June 30, 2023, stood at “72.98 MM as compared to 60.30 MM” as of June 30, 2022, as per the press release. The NBFC lender recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million in the first quarter of FY24.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,158 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. The profit was up 30 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations of the financial services firm grew 24 percent to Rs 11,359.59 crore from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The NII, or net interest income for the quarter under review, rose 28 percent to Rs 7,771 crore against Rs 6,061 crore in the same period a year ago. Operating expenses to the net interest income were at 34.1 percent in the March quarter compared to 34.5 percent in Q4FY22.