Bajaj Finance new loan bookings up 34% in Q1, assets under management grows 32%

The deposit book of the NBFC stood at approximately Rs 49,900 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 34,102 crore as of June 30, 2022, a YoY growth of 46 percent. Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd ended at Rs 7,335.35, up by Rs 176.05, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance Ltd on Monday, July 3, said the new loans booked during the first quarter of FY24 grew by “34 percent to 9.94 MM compared to 7.42 MM” in FY23.

The assets under management (AUM) grew by 32 percent to approximately Rs 270,050 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 204,018 crore as of June 30, 2022. The NBFC recorded the highest-ever quarterly increase in its AUM of approximately Rs 22,700 crore in Q1 FY24, it said in an exchange filing.