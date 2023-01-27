Bajaj Finance net profit jumps 40% Q3 to Rs 2,973 crore

Shares of Bajaj Finance closed at Rs 5756 down 0.7 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,973 crore, a jump of 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter, largely in line with analysts’ expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the net profit to be at Rs 2962 crore.

In the corresponding period a year ago Bajaj Finance had reported a net profit of Rs 2,125 crore.

The Net Interest Income for the quarter stood at Rs 7433.1 crore, up 1.8 percent from CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of 7303.3 crore. On a year-on-year basis the NII grew 23.8 percent.

Assets under management (AUM) have grown by 27 percent in the quarter to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The total operating expenses to net interest income was 34.7 percent in the October-December quarter as compared to 35.9 percent in the last quarter. As compared to last year, loan losses and provisions were lower during the quarter at Rs 841 crore.

Bajaj Finance released its quarterly business update at the start of the month, where it disclosed that new loans were at an all-time high of 78 lakh. Growth on a year-on-year basis stood at 5.4 percent while sequentially, new loans grew 14.7 percent.

Customer base at 6.6 crore also increased 19 percent from the same period last year.

Brokerage firm Jefferies upgraded Bajaj Finance to buy from the earlier rating of hold, citing valuations, which have turned attractive post the recent correction. Potential peeking out of interest rates and permission from the Reserve Bank of India to foray into the credit cards business are highlighted as near-term triggers for the stock.

Jefferies' price target of Rs 7,280 is a potential upside of 24 percent from Tuesday's closing levels.

