Bajaj Finance, Finserv erode nearly Rs 62,000 crore in market capitalisation in three-day fall

The loss in market capitalisation is nearly 60 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall market capitalisation.
CLSA said that the company's loan growth has slowed in the festival season. The firm also cited oddity in the slowing loan growth as the December quarter is usually stronger due to the festive season.
Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) grew 27 percent in the December quarter to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the company's assets under management increased by Rs 12,500 crore. The company's sequential AUM growth of 5.7 percent was 200 basis points lower than CLSA's estimate of 7.5 percent.
Bajaj Finance reported its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise in the December quarter while its customer franchise increased by 3.1 million to 66 million in the period under review. In the year-ago period the overall customer franchise stood at 55.4 million.
Shares of Bajaj Finserv are also down over 9 percent during the last three trading sessions. The company recently executed a stock split and a bonus issue.