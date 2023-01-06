homebusiness Newscompanies News

Bajaj Finance, Finserv erode nearly Rs 62,000 crore in market capitalisation in three day fall

Bajaj Finance, Finserv erode nearly Rs 62,000 crore in market capitalisation in three-day fall

3 Min(s) Read

By Yoosef K   |Yoosef K Jan 6, 2023 1:39:01 PM IST (Updated)

The loss in market capitalisation is nearly 60 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall market capitalisation.

Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are down for the third day in a row on Friday after the former reported its December quarter business update. The three-day fall has meant both companies have cumulatively eroded market capitalisation worth Rs 62,000 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All

What is ChatGPT and what makes it worth a possible $30 billion?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read


The loss in market capitalisation is nearly 60 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall market capitalisation.
Over the last three trading sessions, shares of Bajaj Finance have slumped nearly 10 percent. The stock has fallen below the mark of Rs 6,000, which was the price target that brokerage firm CLSA had when it recommended a "sell" rating on it.
Bajaj Finance has declined 19.5 percent over the last three months. 2022 marked the first instance of the stock delivering negative returns in a decade. The last time it did so was back in 2011, when it declined 12 percent.

CLSA said that the company's loan growth has slowed in the festival season.  The firm also cited oddity in the slowing loan growth as the December quarter is usually stronger due to the festive season.

Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) grew 27 percent in the December quarter to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the company's assets under management increased by Rs 12,500 crore. The company's sequential AUM growth of 5.7 percent was 200 basis points lower than CLSA's estimate of 7.5 percent.

Bajaj Finance reported its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise in the December quarter while its customer franchise increased by 3.1 million to 66 million in the period under review. In the year-ago period the overall customer franchise stood at 55.4 million.

On the charts, Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi says that Bajaj Finance's daily MACD has made a negative cross below the zero line, hinting at more weakness in the coming sessions. The fact that the stock trades below all key moving averages is also a matter of concern.
However, he recommends buying Bajaj Finance shares only at levels of Rs 5,600 or Rs 5,700 with an upside target of Rs 6,300 and a stop loss of Rs 5,300. As of now, he recommends traders to be in wait-and-watch mode.
Similar is the case for Bajaj Finserv, where Patel recommends a buy only near levels of Rs 1,360 - Rs 1,380 for a target of Rs 1,550 and a stop loss of Rs 1,280.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv are also down over 9 percent during the last three trading sessions. The company recently executed a stock split and a bonus issue.

Bajaj Finserv currently trades 2.5 percent lower at Rs 1,432, while Bajaj Finance is down 2.1 percent at Rs 5,968.90. The latter is 12 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 5,220.
First Published: Jan 6, 2023 1:35 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bajaj Finance

Previous Article

Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

Next Article

Kia sees 95% jump in India sales this December