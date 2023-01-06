Bajaj Finance, Finserv erode nearly Rs 62,000 crore in market capitalisation in three-day fall

The loss in market capitalisation is nearly 60 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall market capitalisation.

Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are down for the third day in a row on Friday after the former reported its December quarter business update. The three-day fall has meant both companies have cumulatively eroded market capitalisation worth Rs 62,000 crore.

The loss in market capitalisation is nearly 60 percent of Bajaj Auto's overall market capitalisation.

Over the last three trading sessions, shares of Bajaj Finance have slumped nearly 10 percent. The stock has fallen below the mark of Rs 6,000, which was the price target that brokerage firm CLSA had when it recommended a "sell" rating on it.

CLSA said that the company's loan growth has slowed in the festival season. The firm also cited oddity in the slowing loan growth as the December quarter is usually stronger due to the festive season.

Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) grew 27 percent in the December quarter to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the company's assets under management increased by Rs 12,500 crore. The company's sequential AUM growth of 5.7 percent was 200 basis points lower than CLSA's estimate of 7.5 percent.

Bajaj Finance reported its highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise in the December quarter while its customer franchise increased by 3.1 million to 66 million in the period under review. In the year-ago period the overall customer franchise stood at 55.4 million.

On the charts, Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi says that Bajaj Finance's daily MACD has made a negative cross below the zero line, hinting at more weakness in the coming sessions. The fact that the stock trades below all key moving averages is also a matter of concern.

However, he recommends buying Bajaj Finance shares only at levels of Rs 5,600 or Rs 5,700 with an upside target of Rs 6,300 and a stop loss of Rs 5,300. As of now, he recommends traders to be in wait-and-watch mode.

Similar is the case for Bajaj Finserv, where Patel recommends a buy only near levels of Rs 1,360 - Rs 1,380 for a target of Rs 1,550 and a stop loss of Rs 1,280.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv are also down over 9 percent during the last three trading sessions. The company recently executed a stock split and a bonus issue.

Bajaj Finserv currently trades 2.5 percent lower at Rs 1,432, while Bajaj Finance is down 2.1 percent at Rs 5,968.90. The latter is 12 percent away from its 52-week low of Rs 5,220.