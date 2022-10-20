Homebusiness newscompanies news

Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

Bajaj Finance's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year.

Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter that ended September, up 88 percent compared to the same period in the last fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit is up seven percent.

Recommended Articles

View All

VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

IST4 Min(s) Read

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

The company's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year with gross NPA and net NPA (non-performing asset) as of September-end coming in at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year.
The net interest income (NII) for the quarter has increased by 31 percent in the same period to Rs 7,001 crore. New loans have grown by 7 percent to 67.6 lakh, the company said.
Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore.
(This copy will be updated)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bajaj FinanceNBFC

Previous Article

India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi

Next Article

ICICI Direct says buy these 10 stocks during Diwali 2022