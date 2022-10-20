Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

Mini
Bajaj Finance's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year.
Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter that ended September, up 88 percent compared to the same period in the last fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit is up seven percent.
The company's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year with gross NPA and net NPA (non-performing asset) as of September-end coming in at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year.
The net interest income (NII) for the quarter has increased by 31 percent in the same period to Rs 7,001 crore. New loans have grown by 7 percent to 67.6 lakh, the company said.
Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore.
