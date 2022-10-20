    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

    Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump

    Bajaj Finance reports highest ever consolidated net profit with a 88% jump
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Bajaj Finance's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year.

    Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit (PAT) of Rs 2,781 crore for the quarter that ended September, up 88 percent compared to the same period in the last fiscal. Sequentially, the net profit is up seven percent.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The company's asset quality in the reported quarter has improved both sequentially and year-on-year with gross NPA and net NPA (non-performing asset) as of September-end coming in at 1.17 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively, as against 2.45 percent and 1.10 percent same quarter last year.
    The net interest income (NII) for the quarter has increased by 31 percent in the same period to Rs 7,001 crore. New loans have grown by 7 percent to 67.6 lakh, the company said.
    Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose 31 percent to Rs 2,18,366 crore.
    (This copy will be updated)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bajaj FinanceNBFC

    Previous Article

    India's coal production to touch 900 MT this fiscal: Pralhad Joshi

    Next Article

    ICICI Direct says buy these 10 stocks during Diwali 2022

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng