Real Demand and purchasing yet to happen in rural India, says Bajaj Electricals

Various macro economic indicators, though improving, are yet to translate into demand in rural areas, according to Bajaj Electricals MD & CEO Anuj Poddar.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Poddar said that people will spend more when they have some extra cash to do so. He cited FMCG recovery as a primary indicator for rural demand recovery, adding that it will take another quarter before demand revival starts to reflect in the FMEG space.

A recent newspaper report suggested that the company is looking at boosting exports to 5 percent of the overall revenue within the next three to five years and grow it to 10-15 percent by 2030.

In financial year 21, Bajaj Electricals had exports worth Rs 40 crore which reached Rs 75 crore in financial year 2022. For the current year, the company is targeting exports worth Rs 125 crore. Poddar cited macroeconomic challenges and a depreciating currency for this year being tough for exports.

"Strategically, long term, we are looking at exports as a growth area and that is why the guidance of 10-15 percent by 2030," the MD & CEO of the electrical equipment manufacturer said. "We will use this period to expand our relationships in terms of channel and distribution relationships across some of these markets."

Poddar is hopeful of exports becoming a more meaningful revenue stream over the next 3-5 years.

The contribution of premium fans to Bajaj Electricals' overall topline has grown from 6 percent earlier to over 19 percent. Without going into specific numbers, Poddar said that he is expecting the contribution from premium fans to go up to 30 percent over the next two years. The company intends to start having a more "optimal product mix" within the fans business.

From No.6 or No.7, the Bajaj Electricals is moving closer to breaking into the top four players within the fans market. Over the next couple of years, Poddar wants to continue to improve the ranking over the next couple of years.

However, Poddar mentioned that double-digit margin will take at least 18 months despite the raw material prices coming off, adding that the company is well on track for the de-merger process.