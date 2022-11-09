Cross
    business News companies News

    Inflationary headwinds hurt Bajaj Consumer Care's operating performance

    Inflationary headwinds hurt Bajaj Consumer Care's operating performance

    Inflationary headwinds hurt Bajaj Consumer Care's operating performance
    Weakness in the General Trade was offset by growth in the Modern Trade segment.

    Bajaj Consumer Care reported weak earnings for the September quarter as cost pressures hurt the company's gross and operating margin.
    The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter declined 950 basis points from last year to 13.5 percent, while gross margin fell 730 basis points to 51.8 percent.
    Higher cost of materials and other expenses, which increased 30 percent year-on-year hurt the operational performance.

    Revenue for the quarter increased 7.2 percent from last year. The weakness in the General Trade was offset by growth in the Modern Trade segment.

    The company's international business grew over 50 percent during the quarter led by the Middle East and Africa. New countries and portfolio expansion contributed to strong growth in the Rest of World segment.
    Shares of Bajaj Consumer ended 4.4 percent lower at Rs 157.20.
