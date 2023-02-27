Bajaj Auto shares top Nifty 50 loser after reports of cut in production

Production is likely to be cut due to uncertainties in export markets like Nigeria.

Shares of two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd. declined as much as 4 percent in early trading on Monday after reports suggested that the company will take a 25 percent production cut across export plans next month.

The reports said that the company may produce 2.5-2.7 lakh units in March. For each of the first nine months of the current financial year, average production has been 3.38 lakh units.

In response to a CNBC-TV18 query, the management of Bajaj Auto said that export production has been lower for all two-wheeler manufacturer for the last few months.

For the December quarter, Bajaj Auto's export volumes had declined 33 percent to 4.39 lakh units, compared to the year-ago figure of 6.58 lakh units. The management in its post-earnings statement had said that macroeconomic challenges continue to keep industry volumes subdued across overseas geographies.

Despite the weak exports, Bajaj Auto received a slew of brokerage upgrades post its December quarer earnings as the company's operating profit or EBITDA per vehicle rose 18 percent sequentially to an all-time high. Earnings were also aided by lower raw material costs and better forex realisations.

“I think some specific challenges are for Bajaj because of its export markets may face political uncertainty or issues," Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie told CNBC-TV18.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading 3.9 percent lower in trade on Monday at Rs 3,700. The stock is up 3.6 percent so far this year and 4.9 percent over the last 12 months.

The stock is also the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.