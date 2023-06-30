Bajaj Auto Shares Trade Ex-Dividend: Here's what shareholders can do

The stock has gained around 8 percent since the dividend announcement of Rs 140 per share in April this year.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. are trading ex-dividend from today's trading session. The board of the two and three-wheeler manufacturer on April 25 had approved a dividend of Rs 140 per share for financial year 2023.

The stock has gained around 8 percent since the dividend announcement. Bajaj Auto shares are the third-best performers on the Nifty 50 index so far on a year-to-date basis, with gains of nearly 31 percent. Shares have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 as well as the Nifty Auto index.

Shares of the company trade adjusted to the dividend payout on the record date.

Triumph has 15 dealerships in India at present and Bajaj Auto looks to expand the dealerships to 120 in the next two years.

The two-wheeler major had reported an 11.7 percent growth in revenue from operations to Rs 8,905 crore for the March quarter of FY23 against Rs 7,975 crore a year ago and better than the street estimate of Rs 8,347 crore for the quarter.

Brokerage firm Nomura expects Bajaj Auto's sales in June to rise by one percent year-on-year to 3.49 lakh units from 3.47 lakh. According to Nomura, domestic sales for the month may rise 40 percent, but concerns with exports may persist as they may drop 35 percent from last year.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are now trading 0.2 percent higher at Rs 4,724.60. The stock is trading with volumes that are triple its 20-day average at this point.