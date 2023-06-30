CNBC TV18
Bajaj Auto Shares Trade Ex Dividend: Here's what shareholders can do

Bajaj Auto Shares Trade Ex-Dividend: Here's what shareholders can do

Bajaj Auto Shares Trade Ex-Dividend: Here's what shareholders can do
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 11:05:37 AM IST (Updated)

The stock has gained around 8 percent since the dividend announcement of Rs 140 per share in April this year.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. are trading ex-dividend from today's trading session. The board of the two and three-wheeler manufacturer on April 25 had approved a dividend of Rs 140 per share for financial year 2023.

The stock has gained around 8 percent since the dividend announcement. Bajaj Auto shares are the third-best performers on the Nifty 50 index so far on a year-to-date basis, with gains of nearly 31 percent. Shares have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 as well as the Nifty Auto index.
Shares of the company trade adjusted to the dividend payout on the record date.
