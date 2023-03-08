The four factors that can take Bajaj Auto to greater heights in 2023

JPMorgan expects that better overall mix will lead to an improvement in margin performance of the company.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan expects two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto to potentially re-rate in 2023 citing current valuations reflecting an attractive risk-reward.

The stock is currently trading at 13.4 times financial year 2025 price-to-earnings and a dividend yield of 6 percent.

JPMorgan's price target of Rs 4,400 on Bajaj Auto indicates a potential upside of 18 percent from Monday's closing levels.

The brokerage said that the potential re-rating on the stock will take place due to four factors:

EV Expansion

The company is becoming more aggressive on the ramp-up in its Electrical Vehicle volumes in both two and three-wheelers. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, shed light on the company's progress in the EV market and its plans for the future.

“On EV, we are now entering the scale-up phase. Our approach has always been to be driven by sustainable initiatives and not chase numbers,” he said.

He further added that Bajaj Auto has completed the restructuring of its supply chain, which gives them visibility of 10,000 units per month of the Chetak, their electric scooter.

Exports Bottoming Out

JPMorgan expects the company's exports, which forms nearly half of its operating profit or EBITDA are likely to bottom out and a potential recovery is likely from the second quarter of the next financial year.

While Sharma expects March numbers to be similar to February levels, he remains optimistic about the company's future.

The brokerage expects a recovery in the domestic two-wheeler business with the industry still being 21 percent below pre-Covid levels. It also expects that better overall mix will lead to an improvement in margin performance of the company.

Another brokerage Motilal Oswal believes that it remains exports to remain stable over the next few months and that the company's entry in Brazil and the upcoming Triumph launch are the new growth drivers.

"The upcoming product launch in the cruiser segment from its alliance with Triumph will plug the gap in its product portfolio," the brokerage said.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 3,736.5.