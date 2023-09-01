Bajaj Auto's finance subsidiary secures RBI's NBFC licence

Leading two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday (September 1) said its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch a non-banking finance company (NBFC).

However, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd can't accept public deposits from the public, according to a stock exchange filing.

"...we would like to inform you that Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd has received on August 31, 2023 from RBI a Certificate of Registration, bearing No. N-13.02465 dated 29 August 2023 under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to commence/carry on the business of nonbanking financial institution without accepting public deposits," it said.

In July 2033, Bajaj Auto announced the establishment of Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd, following which it submitted an application to the RBI for an NBFC licence

Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance's core objective is to offer financing solutions exclusively for vehicles manufactured or endorsed by Bajaj Auto and its associated entities.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd ended at Rs 4,662.65, up by Rs 49.60, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.