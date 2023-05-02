Bajaj Auto sales rise 7% in April as domestic business offsets struggling exports

Pune-based Bajaj Auto on Friday said that the company faced glitches in its supply chain and wasn’t able to improve production and was slow in expanding its network.

Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a 52-week high on Tuesday morning after the company reported a 7 percent jump in overall sales for the month of April.

The two and three-wheeler manufacturer reported sales of 3.31 lakh units in April, from 3.1 lakh units during the same period last year.

It is a reversal of sorts for Bajaj Auto as the base quarter had exports rescuing struggling domestic sales due to the Omicron variant.

However, exports for April 2023 fell by 43 percent to 1.18 lakh units. On the other hand, overall domestic sales more than doubled year-on-year to 2.13 lakh units.

According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales in the domestic market soared by 95 percent to 1.81 lakh units in April 2023 from 93,233 units a year ago.

Exports of two-wheelers dropped sharply by 44 percent to 1.06 lakh units last month from 1.88 lakh units a year ago.

Bajaj Auto sold 31,344 units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April, more than triple of the 8,944 units it sold in April 2022. CV exports were down by over 41 percent to 11,949 units.

“Three months ago, we were in 40 cities, now we've expanded to 88 cities with Chetak stores,” said Executive Director Rakesh Sharma, adding that the company will hopefully expand the portfolio by the end of this year.

Chetak is Bajaj Auto’s umbrella brand for electric two-wheelers. Currently, it manufactures retro-style electric scooters inspired by the classic Bajaj Chetak scooter, which was one of India's most popular scooters in the '80s and ’90s.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are up 1.2 percent at Rs 4,485.25. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,505 in early trading.